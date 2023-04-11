KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. 248,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,956. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KB Financial Group Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after acquiring an additional 23,138 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

