KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of KB Financial Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.48. 248,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,956. KB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.
KB Financial Group Company Profile
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
