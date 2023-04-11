KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $18.23. 1,965,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,943,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -96.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 61.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,275,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,589,000 after acquiring an additional 14,505,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in KE by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $135,105,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

