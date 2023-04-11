KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.70 and last traded at $18.23. 1,965,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 8,943,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.
KE Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -96.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of -1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.33.
Institutional Trading of KE
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
Featured Articles
