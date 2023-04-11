Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Boosted by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises about 3.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,738,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 99.11%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

