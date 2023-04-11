Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.13.

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $731.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 44.65%.

In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

