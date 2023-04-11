Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has a total market capitalization of $159.90 million and $5,716.61 worth of Kyber Network Crystal Legacy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network Crystal Legacy token can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal Legacy has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s launch date was August 25th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s total supply is 210,252,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,045,092 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal Legacy is kyber.network. Kyber Network Crystal Legacy’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KyberNetwork is an on-chain protocol which allows instant exchange and conversion of digital assets (e.g. crypto tokens) and cryptocurrencies (e.g. Ether, Bitcoin, ZCash) with high liquidity.

KyberNetwork wants to implement several ideal operating properties of an exchange including trustless, decentralized execution, instant trade and high liquidity. Besides serving as an exchange, KyberNetwork also provides payment APIs that will allow Ethereum accounts to easily receive payments from any crypto tokens.”

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy Token Trading

