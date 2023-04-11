LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Shares Down 5.9%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.18. 115,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 326,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 5.9 %

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LanzaTech Global Inc converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc, formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LanzaTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LanzaTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.