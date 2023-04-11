Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
USA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 561,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,480. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.04. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.11.
Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
