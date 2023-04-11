Loom Network Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last Week (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $74.80 million and approximately $16.93 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0661 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

