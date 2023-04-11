Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading 0.9% Higher This Week

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Lumi Credits has a market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $98.28 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

