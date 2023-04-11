LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
LumiraDx Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.91. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LumiraDx
LumiraDx Company Profile
LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LumiraDx (LMDX)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.