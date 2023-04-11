LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on LumiraDx from $1.20 to $0.85 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $0.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $144.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.91. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.01.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of LumiraDx by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

