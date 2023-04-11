Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LUPEY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Lundin Energy AB (OTCMKTS:LUPEY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.97 and last traded at $21.97. 600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.
Lundin Energy Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.97.
About Lundin Energy
Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
