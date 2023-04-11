Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 456,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 283,546 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 454,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MHI traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,085. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

