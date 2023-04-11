Mackay Shields LLC Sells 3,156 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up approximately 1.5% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $59,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCGU stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. 346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.28. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.