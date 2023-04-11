Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

MMP stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.18. The company had a trading volume of 134,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

