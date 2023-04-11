MaidSafeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,978.92 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $75.67 million and approximately $6,978.92 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin launched on April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

