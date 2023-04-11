Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 571306 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.02.

About Maple Gold Mines



Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project with 691 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 369 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

