Marathon Digital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 233,006 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical daily volume of 173,739 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 347,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 188,111 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 12.4 %

About Marathon Digital

NASDAQ MARA traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 63,047,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,999,863. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 4.96. The company has a current ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

