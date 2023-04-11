Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Boosted by SWS Partners

SWS Partners increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after purchasing an additional 162,854 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,492,000 after purchasing an additional 406,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,691 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $65.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

