Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,868,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 64,429 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $649,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 20,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,150,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $361.14 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $344.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.66.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

