Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.13.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTDR traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.65. 232,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.83. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $73.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. Matador Resources had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $707.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,598.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

