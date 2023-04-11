Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Bought by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Matrix Service stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,365. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.42). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 21.46% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $193.84 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure, Process and Industrial Facilities, and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

