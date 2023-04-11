McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.97

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Rating) (NYSE:MUX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.97 and last traded at C$12.96, with a volume of 9207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.39.

McEwen Mining Stock Up 5.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$617.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.87.

About McEwen Mining

(Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.