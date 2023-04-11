Medigene (ETR:MDG1) Trading Up 1.1%

Medigene AG (ETR:MDG1 – Get Rating) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.87 ($2.03) and last traded at €1.87 ($2.03). Approximately 6,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.85 ($2.01).

Medigene Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.04.

Medigene Company Profile

Medigene AG, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing personalized T cell-based therapies with a focus on T cell receptor-modified T cells in the areas of unmet medical needs, which are in clinical development.

