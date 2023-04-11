Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,877,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $80.88. 611,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,123,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.20. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

