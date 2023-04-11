Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at OTR Global

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

META has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.41. 2,819,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,085,938. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 28.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 442 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

