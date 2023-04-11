Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $807,138.64

Metahero (HERO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $807,138.64 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00010580 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00019707 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

