MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,538 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 84.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 20.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Shares of ALKT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,725. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $317,028.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 537,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

