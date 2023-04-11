MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from MFF Capital Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
MFF Capital Investments Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.32, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.85.
About MFF Capital Investments
Recommended Stories
- PriceSmart: A Smart Play On Emerging Markets
- Insiders Are Selling These Stocks, But You Shouldn’t
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.