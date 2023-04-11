Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Trading Down 1.9%

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $283.53 and last traded at $283.97. Approximately 3,903,347 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 31,721,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $289.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $275.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.92.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

