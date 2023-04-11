Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $21.08 Million Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management cut its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,000 shares during the period. Global X Uranium ETF comprises about 1.1% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management owned approximately 1.39% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $21,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 141.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 213,169 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 120.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of URA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.50. 443,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,119. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Uranium ETF Company Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

