Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management Has $8.50 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 208.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Generac by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 72.9% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac by 7.3% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.46.

GNRC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.60. The company had a trading volume of 356,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,564. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Generac’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.