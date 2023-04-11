MOBLAND Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $104.94 Million (SYNR)

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. MOBLAND has a market cap of $104.94 million and $129,384.57 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MOBLAND Profile

MOBLAND was first traded on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOBLAND should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

