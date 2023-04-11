Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $6.79 Million in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:TBIL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:TBIL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 136,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,792,000. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF makes up 1.5% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 3.03% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBIL. Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,497,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TBIL stock opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $50.09.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Profile

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

