Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $160.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

