Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 552 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 169,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Shares of GILD opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $103.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

