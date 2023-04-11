Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 6,674 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,690,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,695,000 after buying an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 10,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.06.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

