Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META opened at $214.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $556.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $83,756.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. New Street Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

