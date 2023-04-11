Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $3,030,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $1,152,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $218.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.82. The company has a market cap of $112.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.35.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

