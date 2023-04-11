Monaco Asset Management SAM Acquires 434,575 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 193.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 659,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,575 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.66% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 121,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.73. 2,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,524. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADVM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

In related news, CEO Laurent Fischer sold 41,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total transaction of $32,166.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 692,141 shares in the company, valued at $539,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,898 shares of company stock worth $48,280. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.