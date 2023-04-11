Monaco Asset Management SAM Buys New Shares in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.33% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIG. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 614.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Big Lots from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of BIG traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.85. 142,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,822. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

