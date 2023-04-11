Monaco Asset Management SAM Invests $44,000 in CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI)

Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned 0.07% of CuriosityStream as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in CuriosityStream by 960.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

CURI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 20,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.82. CuriosityStream Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

CURI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on CuriosityStream from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CuriosityStream from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

