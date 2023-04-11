Monaco Asset Management SAM Lowers Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Monaco Asset Management SAM decreased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 766,400 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 324,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 527,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 39,482 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117,400 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRQR traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. 46,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

