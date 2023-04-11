Monaco Asset Management SAM Lowers Stock Position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,521 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned approximately 0.46% of Alico worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Alico by 1,503.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alico during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Alico by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alico by 1,068.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alico in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Alico Trading Up 1.0 %

Alico Announces Dividend

Shares of ALCO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,392. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alico’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

About Alico

(Get Rating)

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations of agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through the Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

