Monero (XMR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $109.94 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $159.54 or 0.00533339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.91 billion and approximately $109.94 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,887.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.00312826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00069941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.72 or 0.00426960 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003344 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,264,164 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

