Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $2.94 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $161.09 or 0.00534324 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $101.88 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,148.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00313757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00072090 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.00427053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,264,515 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

