MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Shares Down 1.8%

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.44. 26,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 26,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

MonotaRO Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $425.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.02 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MonotaRO Co., Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in sales of indirect materials for factories for businesses. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

