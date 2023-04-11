Monumental Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,589 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 409.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.0% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $367.29. 177,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,709. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $349.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.93.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

