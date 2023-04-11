Monumental Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up 6.3% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUSB. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,940,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 759,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,198,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 316,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 96,451 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,861,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 284,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after acquiring an additional 247,945 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VUSB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. 650,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.02.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

