Monumental Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 540.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 53,218 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. 11,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,379. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $67.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.20.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

