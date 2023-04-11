Monumental Financial Group Inc. Invests $992,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DEO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.44) to GBX 4,500 ($55.73) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.16) to GBX 4,890 ($60.56) in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Stock Up 0.0 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

NYSE DEO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $184.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,870. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.11.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

